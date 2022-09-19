Your account has been succesfully created.
AFGHANISTAN FRANCE

French foreign ministry puts Afghanistan on hold

The French foreign ministry's team responsible for Afghanistan has been dismantled. For the moment no one has been appointed to replace outgoing ambassador David Martinon. [...] (336 words)
Issue dated 19/09/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

