SAUDI ARABIA UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Abu Dhabi challenges Riyadh for UNESCO director-general role

Audrey Azoulay will step down as DG of UNESCO in 2025 and Saudi Arabia's designs on the prestigious international role now face a challenge from the UAE as the neighbouring countries both seek to raise their profiles and influence. [...] (425 words)
Issue dated 14/02/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Corporate Intelligence

