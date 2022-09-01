Your account has been succesfully created.
QATAR OMAN

Muscat and Doha jostle for lead mediatory role in Iranian nuclear talks

Both capitals want to be the main mediator in the negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme and are now competing directly for the role. Both have called in their respective spy chiefs to work behind the scenes to cultivate their special relationships with the West and Iran. [...] (382 words)
Issue dated 01/09/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

