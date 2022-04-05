Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE QATAR

Paris's seduction campaign in Qatar

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Doha, Qatar, 28 March 2022.
Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Doha, Qatar, 28 March 2022. © Qatar News Agency/Reuters
On the sidelines of the Doha Forum, France sought to make progress on the delicate issue of gas with the Qatari authorities. The event also allowed the Elysée to encourage Doha's pro-Kyiv shift. [...] (605 words)
Issue dated 05/04/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
