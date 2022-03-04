Your account has been succesfully created.
Qatar and Bahrain still squabbling despite end to blockade

Territorial disputes, dynastic tensions and property seizures are clear signs that Doha and Manama's relations are still far from harmonious despite the lifting of the regional blockade on Qatar. The latter, which has not reconciled with Israel, is also vexed that Bahrain's alliance with the Jewish state appears to be growing ever stronger. [...] (317 words)
Issue dated 04/03/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
