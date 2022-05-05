Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE RUSSIA

Moscow woos French nuclear physicist

The researcher Michel Tararine obtained Russian citizenship in April.
The researcher Michel Tararine obtained Russian citizenship in April. © Michel Tararine/LinkedIn
Under the watchful eye of French intelligence, Michel Tararine has obtained Russian citizenship. It's quite a catch for Moscow as the war in Ukraine rages on. [...] (334 words)
Issue dated 05/05/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
