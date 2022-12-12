Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
RUSSIA

Russian customs service fights to extend its responsibilities

For years there was talk of Russia's customs service, the FTS, becoming part of the FSB, and the long-standing rivalry with the internal intelligence department has tarnished the two services ability to cooperate. However, a bill is now being pushed through to extend the FTS's responsibilities. [...] (417 words)
Issue dated 12/12/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence

