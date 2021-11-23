Your account has been succesfully created.
RUSSIA

Next generation of Russian siloviki blocked by old guard

The Kremlin allowed its most powerful generals to stay on an extra 5 years beyond retirement age and is now looking to extend their careers even further on an ad hoc basis, dashing the prospects of younger officers. [...] (313 words)
Issue dated 23/11/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence
