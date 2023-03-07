Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
RUSSIA

Kremlin infighting threatens deputy chief of staff Dmitry Kozak

Deputy head of the Russian presidential administration Dmitry Kozak.
Deputy head of the Russian presidential administration Dmitry Kozak. © Denis Balibouse/Reuters
A group of activists recently leaked documents that further weaken the position of the Kremlin's deputy chief of staff, who could now lose his job. The former deputy prime minister and Putin loyalist was already facing competition on key issues from the Kremlin's rising star Sergey Kiriyenko. [...] (390 words)
Issue dated 07/03/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Kremlin infighting threatens deputy chief of staff Dmitry Kozak 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!