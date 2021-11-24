Read this article here:
Majed Faraj, head of the Palestinian Authority's Preventive Security Service, visited Dubai to inaugurate the Palestinian pavilion at the Universal Exhibition. He also went to seek support from the United Arab Emirates for his candidature to succeed Mahmoud Abbas despite persistent competition from his rival, Mohammed Dahlan. [...]
Under King Abdullah II's instructions, Jordan's intelligence chief Ahmed Husni began working to restore diplomatic relations with neighbouring Syria back in 2019. After the first formal contacts between the two countries on 3 October, Jordan's next goal is to get Syria back into the Arab League. [...]
Egypt's spymaster Abbas Kamel continues to play a decisive role in the mediation between Palestine's various factions and Israel. Keeping on good terms with Hamas, he hosted the first meeting of the organisation's new political bureau in Cairo at the start of October. [...]
Turkey and Syria's spymasters are due to meet in Baghdad later this month to tackle bilateral sticking points such as the refugee crisis, the Kurds, and the situation in Idlib, under the watchful eye of the region's new mediator, Iraq's prime minister Mustafa Al Kadhemi. [...]
As a result of the most violent clashes since 2018 breaking out in southern Syria, the rivalry between Russia and Iran, which was already present in the area, has reemerged. It is being compounded by the tensions between Syria's military and air force intelligence services which have each chosen a different camp to support. [...]