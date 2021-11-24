Your account has been succesfully created.
EGYPT SYRIA

Hossam Louka's star ascends within Syrian intelligence

Syrian spymaster Ali Mamlouk was noticably absent from the Arab Intelligence Forum, a major regional security meeting held in Cairo in November that was overseen by Abbas Kamel. But Mamlouk's absence was to Hossam Louka's advantage. [...] (407 words)
Issue dated 24/11/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES PALESTINE 16/11/2021

Spy chief Majed Faraj presses his case to succeed Abbas in Dubai 

Majed Faraj, head of the Palestinian Authority's Preventive Security Service, visited Dubai to inaugurate the Palestinian pavilion at the Universal Exhibition. He also went to seek support from the United Arab Emirates for his candidature to succeed Mahmoud Abbas despite persistent competition from his rival, Mohammed Dahlan. [...]
Head of the Palestinian Authority's Preventive Security Service, Majed Faraj.
Head of the Palestinian Authority's Preventive Security Service, Majed Faraj. © Ashraf Amra/Apaimages/MaxPPP

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Hossam Louka's star ascends within Syrian intelligence 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!