Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES PALESTINE

Spy chief Majed Faraj presses his case to succeed Abbas in Dubai

Head of the Palestinian Authority's Preventive Security Service, Majed Faraj.
Head of the Palestinian Authority's Preventive Security Service, Majed Faraj. © Ashraf Amra/Apaimages/MaxPPP
Majed Faraj, head of the Palestinian Authority's Preventive Security Service, visited Dubai to inaugurate the Palestinian pavilion at the Universal Exhibition. He also went to seek support from the United Arab Emirates for his candidature to succeed Mahmoud Abbas despite persistent competition from his rival, Mohammed Dahlan. [...] (435 words)
Issue dated 16/11/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
ISRAEL 21/10/2021

Shin Bet's technological transformation confirmed with appointment of new chief Ronan Bar 

Israel's Shin Bet now has a former Israeli combat unit veteran at its helm in Ronan Bar. The new chief is expected to deploy an increasing amount of intelligence technology as the internal intelligence service moves more strongly into the Palestinian territories while keeping close tabs on Israel's Arab population. [...]
Shin Bet leader Ronen Bar (left) faces Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
Shin Bet leader Ronen Bar (left) faces Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. © Koby Gideon/Israël Government Press Office

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1. Home
  2. government intelligence
  3. Spy chief Majed Faraj presses his case to succeed Abbas in Dubai

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!