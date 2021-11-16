Read this article here:
Israel's Shin Bet now has a former Israeli combat unit veteran at its helm in Ronan Bar. The new chief is expected to deploy an increasing amount of intelligence technology as the internal intelligence service moves more strongly into the Palestinian territories while keeping close tabs on Israel's Arab population. [...]
Egypt's spymaster Abbas Kamel continues to play a decisive role in the mediation between Palestine's various factions and Israel. Keeping on good terms with Hamas, he hosted the first meeting of the organisation's new political bureau in Cairo at the start of October. [...]
After resuming their diplomatic relations, Damascus and Abu Dhabi are back in business with one another again in conjunction with the Universal Exhibition. Syria has a major presence for the first time since 2011 and is counting on a new bilateral business council to attract Emirati investment. [...]
After the escape of six Palestinian prisoners on 6 September, Israel's prime minister Naftali Bennett turned their recapture into a national priority, counting on the country's intelligence services to find and arrest them. [...]