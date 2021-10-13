Read this article here:
Read this article here:
As the US attempts to shift its Syria policy, showing greater tolerance towards the normalisation of that country's relations with neighbouring states, Joe Biden is hampered by the sanctions regime put in place by the Trump administration, which also has officials overwhelmed. [...]
The Houthi rebels are taking advantage of their recognition by Bashar Al Assad's regime to conduct active diplomacy in Damascus, and to strengthen cooperation in terms of intelligence, including a 17 October meeting with the head of Syrian military intelligence, Kifah Al Melhem. [...]