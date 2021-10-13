Your account has been succesfully created.
JORDAN

GID chief plays key role in restoring Jordan's diplomatic relations with Syria

Under King Abdullah II's instructions, Jordan's intelligence chief Ahmed Husni began working to restore diplomatic relations with neighbouring Syria back in 2019. After the first formal contacts between the two countries on 3 October, Jordan's next goal is to get Syria back into the Arab League. [...] (369 words)
Government Intelligence
