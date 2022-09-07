Your account has been succesfully created.
SYRIA TURKEY

Turkish and Syrian spy chiefs Hakan Fidan and Ali Mamlouk talk again at Russia's initiative

Keen to play the role of mediator between Turkey and Syria, Russia sponsored a new meeting between the spy chiefs of the two countries, which have been at daggers drawn since 2011. The results were not convincing but the meeting at least allowed Ankara and Damascus to set out their demands. [...] (386 words)
Issue dated 07/09/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence

Further reading

