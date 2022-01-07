Read this article here:
Lauded for crushing the last flutters of rebellion in southern Syria, Hussam Luka, the head of Bashar al-Assad's general intelligence service, has been instructed to apply the same methods in the east of the country, betweeen two foreign assignments, paving the way for him to be put in charge of strategic Kurdish matters. [...]
Under King Abdullah II's instructions, Jordan's intelligence chief Ahmed Husni began working to restore diplomatic relations with neighbouring Syria back in 2019. After the first formal contacts between the two countries on 3 October, Jordan's next goal is to get Syria back into the Arab League. [...]
Turkey and Syria's spymasters are due to meet in Baghdad later this month to tackle bilateral sticking points such as the refugee crisis, the Kurds, and the situation in Idlib, under the watchful eye of the region's new mediator, Iraq's prime minister Mustafa Al Kadhemi. [...]
Syrian Kurds, under pressure from Moscow to resume negotiations with the regime in Damascus, are doing the rounds of their international allies in an attempt to find support for their claim for autonomous status. They have high hopes of the French president, though Paris is unlikely to offer more than symbolic support. [...]