Read this article here:
Read this article here:
The newly ratified National Defense Authorization Act contains several sections on Syria, but there is no clear line taken. Biden, caught between maintaining a military presence and the application of heavy sanctions against the regime, has not yet defined his Syria policy. [...]
After a drone attack on the home of the Iraqi prime minister last month, the country's national security adviser Qassem Al Araji fell short of naming potential perpetrators when unveiling his findings on 29 November to avoid stirring the Shi'ite militia hornet's nest. [...]
Lauded for crushing the last flutters of rebellion in southern Syria, Hussam Luka, the head of Bashar al-Assad's general intelligence service, has been instructed to apply the same methods in the east of the country, betweeen two foreign assignments, paving the way for him to be put in charge of strategic Kurdish matters. [...]