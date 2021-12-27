Your account has been succesfully created.
IRAQ SYRIA

Syrian and Iraqi spymasters share challenge of cross-border insecurity

Determined to make the road between Baghdad and Damascus a prosperous trading route, the Syrian and Iraqi authorities are very aware of the need to secure their border in the light of continued sporadic attacks from the Islamic State group. But that's without counting on the presence of pro-Tehran militias equally determined to preserve their control over the border towns of Al Bukamal and Al Qa'im. [...] (804 words)
Issue dated 27/12/2021 Reading time 4 minutes

