SAUDI ARABIA SYRIA

Moscow fails to reconcile Damascus and Riyadh

Vladimir Putin's special envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev.
Vladimir Putin's special envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev.
Russia has gone to great lengths to help Syria reestablish its regional relations, even sending its Syria envoy to Riyadh. But Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has not been receptive. [...] (287 words)
Issue dated 09/02/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
