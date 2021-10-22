Read this article here:
Summoned to Moscow by the SVR ahead of a CIS summit, the intelligence chiefs of its member states were given a list of urgent issues ranked by order of regional priority. Afghanistan stands out as a primary focus but US influence is never far from the picture. [...]
Former intelligence officer and top lawyer Yevgeniy Yenin, an experienced fighter of Kiev's legal battles against Moscow, has been appointed deputy interior minister, bringing his extensive experience to an institution recently shaken by the departure of the influential minister, Arsen Avakov. [...]
Yevgeny Primakov Jr, the head of the Russian soft-power institution Rossotrudnitchestvo, has former SVR and FSB officers helping him to win the hearts and minds of Russians abroad, aided by so-called national research institute for the development of communication. [...]
The man at the helm of Vladimir Putin's special programmes service, the GUSP, which handles any sensitive files not taken care of by the other services often with a focus on crisis management, has proven his worth to the Russian president. [...]