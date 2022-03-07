Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight
RUSSIA

FSB, SVR, GRU: Russian intelligence faces up to its lack of foresight

From left: Valeri Guerassimov, Chief of Staff, Vladimir Putin, Sergei Shoigu, Minister of Defence, and Igor Kostyokov, GRU boss.
From left: Valeri Guerassimov, Chief of Staff, Vladimir Putin, Sergei Shoigu, Minister of Defence, and Igor Kostyokov, GRU boss. © Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool
The first days of the offensives launched by Moscow against Ukraine revealed significant shortcomings in the Russian intelligence services. If, at the tactical level, the Spetsnaz and other 'little green men' were well-placed before the operations, their strategic and military plans were weakened by a series of individual biases. [...] (802 words)
Issue dated 07/03/2022 Reading time 4 minutes
Government Intelligence

