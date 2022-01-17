Your account has been succesfully created.
RUSSIA BELARUS

Under pressure from Moscow, Lukashenko closes ranks around his new constitutional project

President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, at Sochi on the 15th of February 2019.
President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, at Sochi on the 15th of February 2019. © Web site President of Russia
The Belarusan president is putting the finishing touches to the foundations of his new political and security policy by assuring himself of the support of popular veterans and his loyal base. Moscow, meanwhile, has sent former spymaster Boris Gryzlov to keep an eye on goings-on in Minsk. [...] (784 words)
Issue dated 17/01/2022 Reading time 4 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
BELARUS 27/10/2021

Lukashenko holds off on inevitable KGB reform 

Faced with a resurgent internal crisis, the regime in Minsk has turned on its intelligence service, the KGB, the supposed deficiences of which have been singled out for criticism by Alexander Lukashenko. This has given rise to yet another reshuffle among senior KGB personnel but the inevitable radical reform the service needs has again been put off for another day. [...]
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. © Mikhail Voskresenskiy/Kremlin Pool/Sputnik

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Under pressure from Moscow, Lukashenko closes ranks around his new constitutional project 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!