After the escape of six Palestinian prisoners on 6 September, Israel's prime minister Naftali Bennett turned their recapture into a national priority, counting on the country's intelligence services to find and arrest them. [...]
Determined to play a central role in Palestinian politics in this period of crisis, Mohammed Dahlan has been mobilising allies in his Democratic Reform Bloc as well as his contacts in Egyptian intelligence, which has been involved in the talks that led to the cease-fire. [...]