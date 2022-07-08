Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spy Way Of Life
ISRAEL

Claro restaurant, a former Mossad outpost turned lunchtime favourite for cyberexperts

Tel Aviv's restaurant Claro.
Tel Aviv's restaurant Claro. © clarotlv.com
Across the globe, spies gather in inconspicuous dens, where they meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online explores Claro, a restaurant serving Mediterranean fare in Tel Aviv's Sarona neighbourhood, strategically located between the headquarters of the Israeli Defence Forces and the offices of Israel's most prominent cyber firms. [...] (485 words)
Issue dated 08/07/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 08/07/2022

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
Spy Way Of Life ISRAEL 18/03/2022

Jem's Beer Factory provides a safe haven for NSO Group and Apple cyber experts in Herzliya 

Across the globe, spies gather in inconspicuous dens, where they meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online pays a visit to Jem's Beer Factory, a favourite hangout for employees of Israel's NSO Group, who can talk there in confidence despite the current international turbulence. [...]
Jem's Beer Factory, Maskit Street in Herzliya.
Jem's Beer Factory, Maskit Street in Herzliya. © Google Maps
ISRAEL 21/10/2021

Shin Bet's technological transformation confirmed with appointment of new chief Ronan Bar 

Israel's Shin Bet now has a former Israeli combat unit veteran at its helm in Ronan Bar. The new chief is expected to deploy an increasing amount of intelligence technology as the internal intelligence service moves more strongly into the Palestinian territories while keeping close tabs on Israel's Arab population. [...]
Shin Bet leader Ronen Bar (left) faces Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
Shin Bet leader Ronen Bar (left) faces Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. © Koby Gideon/Israël Government Press Office

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 08/07/2022

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Claro restaurant, a former Mossad outpost turned lunchtime favourite for cyberexperts 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!