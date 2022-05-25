New Mossad chief deploys African strategy
With Chad at the heart of it, Africa is one of new the priorities of new Israeli external intelligence chief David Barnea. [...]
Only buy articles you are interested in
Do you want a free trial before subscribing?
Do you want a free trial before subscribing?
Read this article here:
15% OFF your annual subscription
This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 27/05/2022
Israel's Shin Bet now has a former Israeli combat unit veteran at its helm in Ronan Bar. The new chief is expected to deploy an increasing amount of intelligence technology as the internal intelligence service moves more strongly into the Palestinian territories while keeping close tabs on Israel's Arab population. [...]
15% OFF your annual subscription
This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 27/05/2022