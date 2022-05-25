Your account has been succesfully created.
ISRAEL SUDAN

Mossad ordered to help build bridges with Khartoum

A delegation of Sudanese officials is currently visiting Israel in an attempt to establish diplomatic relations, a process currently at a standstill. The Israeli intelligence officers who were recently in Sudan will facilitate the meeting. [...] (307 words)
Issue dated 25/05/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
