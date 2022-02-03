Your account has been succesfully created.
EGYPT

Mahmoud Al-Sisi's standing within the Mukhabarat grows

Once ejected from the general intelligence service, the Egyptian president's son has regained his position beside the agency director Abbas Kamel. He is now in charge of developments with Israel, a sure sign of his father's trust. [...] (362 words)
Issue dated 03/02/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Government Intelligence

