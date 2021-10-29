Your account has been succesfully created.
RUSSIA

Changes in FSB regional heads highlight rising stars

While FSB officers' assignments are often the subject of fierce rivalries between ambitious young men, the positions of regional heads are kept for the most promising among them. The new postings give a glimpse of some of Moscow's future leaders but also reveal those who are being dispensed with for having not met Russia's domestic spy agency's expectations. [...] (446 words)
Issue dated 29/10/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence
