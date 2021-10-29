Read this article here:
Dmitry Mironov's recent promotion to the post of assistant to the Russian president has confirmed the role of the FSO (Federal Protective Service) as a producer of promising silovikis. It was a blow, however, to the FSB, the federal security service which has traditionally fulfilled this unofficial role. [...]
FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov's decision to impose restrictions on the dissemination of information about Roscosmos' activities conveniently allows Moscow to conceal space weaponry development. Furthermore, it means public information sharing of difficulties faced by the Russian space agency can be avoided. [...]
Yevgeny Primakov Jr, the head of the Russian soft-power institution Rossotrudnitchestvo, has former SVR and FSB officers helping him to win the hearts and minds of Russians abroad, aided by so-called national research institute for the development of communication. [...]
Moscow has appointed a former intelligence officer as first deputy chairman of the small Kaliningrad province, wedged between Poland and Lithuania, the latest example of loyal subjects being tapped to maintain contact with - and control of - strategic regions. [...]