Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE RUSSIA

François Fillon rubs shoulders with counter-espionage veterans in Moscow

Former French Prime Minister François Fillon.
Former French Prime Minister François Fillon. © Aurelien Morissard/IP3 Press/MaxPPP
The appointment of the former French PM to the board of a second Russian company will enable him to expand his contact network in Moscow. Already close to the entourages of the oligarchs Gennady Timchenko and Leonid Mikhelson, who are Kremlin loyalists, he will now find himself mixing with intelligence service veterans with important corporate positions. [...] (498 words)
Issue dated 11/01/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
RUSSIA 21/10/2021

Personality protection service serves as siloviki incubator for the Kremlin 

Dmitry Mironov's recent promotion to the post of assistant to the Russian president has confirmed the role of the FSO (Federal Protective Service) as a producer of promising silovikis. It was a blow, however, to the FSB, the federal security service which has traditionally fulfilled this unofficial role. [...]
Dmitry Mironov, assistant to the president of Russia.
Dmitry Mironov, assistant to the president of Russia. © Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/ Kremlin Pool//EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP
RUSSIA 05/10/2021

Gennady Timchenko-Leonid Mikhelson's rock-solid alliance holds strong amid gas turmoil 

With gas prices skyrocketing in Europe, Russian gas is going from strength to strength. Behind the success is the work of its well-connected entrepreneurs, not the least Gennady Timchenko and Leonid Mikhelson, whose business successes stretch from Kazan to the Artic. [...]
President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, chairman of the Board at Sibur Holding Dmitry Konov, chairman of the Board of Directors at TAIF Albert Shigabutdinov and Leonid Mikhelson, chairman of the Board of Directors at Sibur Holding, during a ceremony to sign an agreement on the merger between Sibur Holding and TAIF, at Kazan, 24 September.
President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, chairman of the Board at Sibur Holding Dmitry Konov, chairman of the Board of Directors at TAIF Albert Shigabutdinov and Leonid Mikhelson, chairman of the Board of Directors at Sibur Holding, during a ceremony to sign an agreement on the merger between Sibur Holding and TAIF, at Kazan, 24 September. © SIBUR

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  François Fillon rubs shoulders with counter-espionage veterans in Moscow 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!