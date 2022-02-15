Your account has been succesfully created.
KAZAKHSTAN RUSSIA

Guided by the FSB, Nur-Sultan and Moscow forge closer links

Kazakstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Kazakhstan and Russia are strengthening ties on several fronts as Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's recent trip to Russia testifies. In fact, this new show of friendship is a sign of the growing cooperation between both countries' intelligence services, over which the FSB has the upper hand. [...] (418 words)
Issue dated 15/02/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Government Intelligence

