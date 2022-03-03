Your account has been succesfully created.
MONGOLIA RUSSIA

Kremlin sees value in business-savvy Mongolian MP Damdin Tsogtbaatar

Damdin Tsogtbaatar, former Mongolian foreign minister turned MP.
Damdin Tsogtbaatar, former Mongolian foreign minister turned MP. © Kenzaburi Fukuhara/Pool/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP
The energy investment consultant-turned-senior official's recent award for his part "in the development of a comprehensive strategic partnership between the Russian Federation and Mongolia", shows the appreciation of a Moscow keen to reaffirm its relationship with Ulaanbaatar. [...] (328 words)
Issue dated 03/03/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Further reading
Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh (left) was received on 16 December 2021 in Moscow by his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. © President of Russia
Spotlight
MONGOLIA RUSSIA 24/12/2021

Moscow makes play to maintain its Mongolian leverage 

Exasperated by American attempts to curry favour with countries it considers its traditional allies, Moscow sent its spymaster Nikolai Patrushev to the Mongolian capital to ensure that Russia stays in new president Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh's good books. [...]

