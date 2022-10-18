In Moscow and Crimea, Ukrainian saboteurs are a thorn in the FSB's side
Blamed by Washington in the assassination of Darya Dugina, and by Moscow in the Kerch Bridge attack, Ukraine's covert units have never attracted so much public attention. [...]
Read this article here:
Surrounded by powerful rivals, new Russian commander in Ukraine Sergey Surovikin is looking to establish his authority with an audacious battle plan. His aim is to retake lost Ukrainian territory, force Kyiv to negotiate and win the confidence of Vladimir Putin. [...]
FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov's decision to impose restrictions on the dissemination of information about Roscosmos' activities conveniently allows Moscow to conceal space weaponry development. Furthermore, it means public information sharing of difficulties faced by the Russian space agency can be avoided. [...]
The man at the helm of Vladimir Putin's special programmes service, the GUSP, which handles any sensitive files not taken care of by the other services often with a focus on crisis management, has proven his worth to the Russian president. [...]