Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
RUSSIA

Vladimir Selin: the FSB's man in charge of protecting state secrets

Vladimir Selin, head of the Federal Service for Technical and Export Control, also heads the inter-ministerial committee for the protection of state secrets, which is tightly controlled by the FSB. Its main purpose is to oversee the systems used to protect vital, strategic information. [...] (494 words)
Issue dated 18/10/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Vladimir Selin: the FSB's man in charge of protecting state secrets 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!