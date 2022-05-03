Your account has been succesfully created.
RUSSIA

Dmitri Medvedev appointed guardian of Russian technological sovereignty

Former Russian President Dmitri Medvedev.
Former Russian President Dmitri Medvedev. © Yulia Zyryanova/Pool/Sputnik/Reuters
The evergreen Dmitry Medvedev has been appointed to head a committee on Russian technological sovereignty. In his new role, Medvedev will monitor the spread of information about Russia's military industry and ensure it is protected from foreign inroads. [...] (306 words)
Issue dated 03/05/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
