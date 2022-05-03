Moscow woos French nuclear physicist
Under the watchful eye of French intelligence, Michel Tararine has obtained Russian citizenship. It's quite a catch for Moscow as the war in Ukraine rages on. [...]
Only buy articles you are interested in
Do you want a free trial before subscribing?
Do you want a free trial before subscribing?
Read this article here:
A group of senior officials, lobbyists, academics, activists, investigators and communications experts are drawing up lists of potential targets for US sanctions against Russia, as well as promoting new international political reprisals. [...]
FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov's decision to impose restrictions on the dissemination of information about Roscosmos' activities conveniently allows Moscow to conceal space weaponry development. Furthermore, it means public information sharing of difficulties faced by the Russian space agency can be avoided. [...]
Moscow has given new powers to its internal security paramilitary force, a rival to the FSB, amid military tensions in the Black Sea. Protection of the Crimean coast will be a priority for the force, headed by Vladimir Putin's trusted lieutenant Viktor Zolotov. [...]