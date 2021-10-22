Read this article here:
The informal diplomatic group was launched in July by a trio of consultants-politicians with extensive business connections in the Abraham Accords countries. Its operations will be headed by a consultant from Pall Mall Communications, which handles PR for the UAE in London. [...]
FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov's decision to impose restrictions on the dissemination of information about Roscosmos' activities conveniently allows Moscow to conceal space weaponry development. Furthermore, it means public information sharing of difficulties faced by the Russian space agency can be avoided. [...]
British aerospace OEM Horizon has secured a financing round to develop its airborne signals intelligence (SIGINT) systems that it hopes will propel it onto the US market. Meanwhile, its French radio frequency signals competitor, Unseenlabs, has partnered with US firm Orbcomm. [...]
EarthDaily Analytics, formed from UrtheCast with backing from Antarctica Capital, has taken on three lobbyists to help it obtain financing from the Canadian government. UrtheCast's radar business, meanwhile, is now owned by Alpha Insights. [...]
Japan's plans to develop its geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) capabilities, by striking a balance between state-run space defence programmes and home-grown commercial solutions, come as it increases efforts to deepen security alliances to better respond to China. [...]
Thanks to the twin arsenal of the new Investment Security Unit (ISU) and the National Security Strategic Investment Fund (NSSIF), Britain's Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) is becoming an economic intelligence war machine, with MI6's help. [...]