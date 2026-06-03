The French foreign intelligence agency had this month to call back three of its officiers based in Tblisi after Georgia's State Security Service exposed the DGSE's recruitment of a key figure close to former PM Bidzina Ivanishvili, sparking a rift between the countries.
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France
Woman analyst in pole position to lead DGSE operations against Russia
In accordance with its proactive gender equality policies, France's foreign intelligence agency is expected to appoint a woman specialist of the Russian-speaking world to direct its most important mission centre, which has seen its influence rapidly grow.
France
Concern at France's DGSE over tightening of internal and operational security
The major overhaul of security procedures and the tightening of operational rules at France's DGSE foreign intelligence service is causing tension internally, particularly among officers working in the field.
France, Georgia
Paris seeking arms sales with Georgia as rest of EU turns away
In what appears to be a fresh diplomatic gamble by Paris, the French defence ministry sent a military-industrial delegation to Georgia earlier this month to explore potential arms sales. The move comes as Tbilisi finds itself increasingly isolated from the rest of the EU.
Georgia
Oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili tightens control of Georgian intelligence
The recent appointment of Mamouka Mdinaradzé to head Georgia's National Security Service bears the hallmarks of oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili. Beyond imposing one of his loyalists in a key government position, the country's de facto ruler is sending a signal by reorganising his inner circle.
France
French intelligence shifts efforts to the Caucasus to counter Moscow
French services' great shift to the East (1/3). To better tackle the threat from Moscow, French intelligence is seeking closer ties with smaller states located in Moscow's backyard, with fruitful partnerships on the horizon. The first target in Russia's empire: the Caucasus.
France, Georgia
Top DGSE counter-terrorism official appointed French ambassador to Georgia
A senior DGSE official has been appointed France's ambassador to Georgia, where the political situation remains tense. He will take over from a diplomat who has been in post in Tbilisi since late 2022.
Europe, Georgia, United States
UE and US use tried and tested methods for security reform in Tbilisi
After refusing Georgia the status of candidate for European Union membership, Brussels is pushing the country to relaunch major reform programmes. National security is an area that has come under particular criticism, both in defence and intelligence.