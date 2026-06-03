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France, Georgia
DGSE at heart of high-profile espionage case exposed by Georgian intel

By Antoine Izambard
Reading time 5 min
The Paris-based headquaters of France's DGSE foreign intelligence agency.
The Paris-based headquaters of France's DGSE foreign intelligence agency. © DGSE/AFP

The French foreign intelligence agency had this month to call back three of its officiers based in Tblisi after Georgia's State Security Service exposed the DGSE's recruitment of a key figure close to former PM Bidzina Ivanishvili, sparking a rift between the countries.

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15% OFF your subscription

Special offer: Only 4d and 20h to take advantage of it

Consult our offers

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 12/06/2026

Headlines

General Ye Win Oo, commander-in-chief of the junta's armed forces, in Naypyidaw, on 30 March 2026.
Spymaster | Myanmar Ye Win Oo, Myanmar's ruthless spymaster turned military chief China, Europe, France Beijing snubs French investment gathering amid heated trade tensions with EU
French President Emmanuel Macron at the Choose France investment gathering, at the Chateau de Versailles, in Versailles, on 1 June 2026.
Kazakhstan, Russia Alaco uncovers links between Russia's Rusal and Kazakh coal producer
Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska attends the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, on 20 June 2025.
Germany Intelligences services ramp up efforts to attract new recruits
BND Headquarters, in Mitte, Berlin, on 28 June 2022.
France Algorithmic intelligence techniques gain momentum

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