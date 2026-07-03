A lieutenant-colonel in the French army, who is qualified to supervise PhD research, is at the centre of a somewhat confusing situation concerning the army's future history centre.
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France, Russia
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France, Russia
French army think tank not immune to Moscow's information machine
The army's CDEC doctrine centre, published and later removed an online research note that cited several sources much closer aligned with the Russian state's narratives than with Paris's position.