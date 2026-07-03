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France
Pro-Russian officer names himself head of France's army history centre

By Antoine Hasday
Reading time 2 min

A lieutenant-colonel in the French army, who is qualified to supervise PhD research, is at the centre of a somewhat confusing situation concerning the army's future history centre.

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The head of the US National Security Agency (NSA) and of the US Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) Joshua Rudd.
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