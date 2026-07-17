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France, Russia
Next Russian ambassador to France still to be named

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The Russian ambassador to France Alexei Mechkov, on 10 September 2023 in Paris.
The Russian ambassador to France Alexei Mechkov, on 10 September 2023 in Paris. © Jerôme Domine/Abacapress.com/Reuters

After a nine year stint in Paris, the current Russian ambassador to France, Alexei Mechkov, should be called back to Moscow by the end of the year. His successor has yet to be announced.

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Germany's intelligence coordinator Philipp Wolff, on 4 June 2025 in Berlin.
Spymaster | Germany Philipp Wolff, the strategist driving Germany's intelligence overhaul Deep Dive | Israel Black Cube's cast of handlers and operatives
Black Cube's work in politics (3/3).
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