After a nine year stint in Paris, the current Russian ambassador to France, Alexei Mechkov, should be called back to Moscow by the end of the year. His successor has yet to be announced.
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Germany, Russia
German firm Kartina Digital providing access in EU to sanctioned Russian TV channels
For a few euros a month, a German IPTV company enables its customers to access Russian TV channels that are otherwise banned from broadcast in the European Union.
Russia
Russian shadow fleet getting bolder
The sanctioned vessels of the Russian ghost fleet have become bolder in their efforts to evade Western sanctions. They are being monitored ever more closely by the EU, NATO and European armed forces as a result.
The Agencies' Gazette
Russian ambassador to France, ex-CIA at Spy Museum, French crimorg database
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
FranceSparse audience for Alexei Meshkov at Academy of Geopolitics
USFormer CIA official joins Spy Museum
FranceCrimorg database soon to come into force
France, Russia
Paris bars appointment of Russian consul general it suspects of being a spy
Paris and Moscow have for months been blocking appointments of their respective diplomats. Recently, the French domestic intelligence agency put its foot down against the nomination of Moscow's consul general in Marseille, whom it considers to be a Russian intelligence agent.
France, Russia
French army think tank not immune to Moscow's information machine
The army's CDEC doctrine centre, published and later removed an online research note that cited several sources much closer aligned with the Russian state's narratives than with Paris's position.