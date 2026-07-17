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Oman
Chinese chip fab entrepreneur inflated delegation to convince Muscat investors

By Michael Sweeney
Reading time 3 min

Businessman Chao Yi-Long is said to have invited friends with no background in tech to a key meeting in Oman in 2025, making his start-up look more developed than it was. Documents show Muscat nearly signed away $250m for his semiconductor project.

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Headlines

Germany's intelligence coordinator Philipp Wolff, on 4 June 2025 in Berlin.
Spymaster | Germany Philipp Wolff, the strategist driving Germany's intelligence overhaul Deep Dive | Israel Black Cube's cast of handlers and operatives
Black Cube's work in politics (3/3).
Africa, France, United States French start-up 10 Nord partners with US GEOINT leaders to challenge Airbus in Gulf of Guinea France, Russia Next Russian ambassador to France still to be named
The Russian ambassador to France Alexei Mechkov, on 10 September 2023 in Paris.

Related topics to this article

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