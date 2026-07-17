Businessman Chao Yi-Long is said to have invited friends with no background in tech to a key meeting in Oman in 2025, making his start-up look more developed than it was. Documents show Muscat nearly signed away $250m for his semiconductor project.
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China, Oman, Taiwan
Muscat's chip foundry plans falter amid doubts over Chinese links
Oman's communications ministry announced last year its intention to build a semiconductor plant in Dhofar Governorate with financing from outside investors. But the latter are said to be nervous over the tech partner on the project, a Taiwan-born entrepreneur who has close connections to Beijing but little track record in the sector.
Oman, United States
Muscat enlists Washington's help to monitor Strait of Hormuz
Although keen to maintain a neutral position in the current US-Iran conflict, Oman has asked Washington for help to strengthen its maritime intelligence. Muscat is particularly looking to improve its capacity to monitor its coastline during the 60-day ceasefire.
Oman, United Kingdom
Serious Fraud Office probe into Ultra Electronics exposes Oman's business networks
The UK's anti-corruption agency's investigation into the strategic British signals intelligence firm Ultra Electronics has indirectly revealed highly influential business networks in Oman.
France, Iran, Norway
Paris struggles to build naval coalition to secure Strait of Hormuz
New Delhi, Tokyo, Riyadh... most of the countries approached by France to join a naval coalition to secure the Strait of Hormuz in the event of a cessation of hostilities are turning down the offer.