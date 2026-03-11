In accordance with its proactive gender equality policies, France's foreign intelligence agency is expected to appoint a woman specialist of the Russian-speaking world to direct its most important mission centre, which has seen its influence rapidly grow.
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France, Georgia
DGSE at heart of high-profile espionage case exposed by Georgian intel
The French foreign intelligence agency had this month to call back three of its officiers based in Tblisi after Georgia's State Security Service exposed the DGSE's recruitment of a key figure close to former PM Bidzina Ivanishvili, sparking a rift between the countries.
France
Top DGSE official appointed secretary general of its analysis unit
Intelligence Online can reveal that France's DGSE foreign intelligence agency has appointed a new secretary general for analysis and strategy (SGAS).
France
France to update law on algorithm-based surveillance, scientific knowledge protection
Intelligence Online has seen the draft bill to update France's military programming law, which is currently before the Council of State. It contains provisions on algorithmic surveillance and enhanced measures to protect the nation's scientific know-how.
France
Women's organisation launched to promote gender equality in DGSE
A female former DGSE head of station abroad has piloted the launch within France's foreign intelligence agency of a professional body for women in intelligence. The aim is to push for greater gender equality in the service.
Spy Way of Life | Switzerland
Geneva's InterContinental Hotel, the setting for tense US-European talks on Ukraine
Across the globe, spies gather in inconspicuous dens to meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online reveals behind-the-scenes details of the secret negotiations between US, Ukrainian and European delegations which took place at the InterContinental in Geneva on 23 November.
France, Georgia
Top DGSE counter-terrorism official appointed French ambassador to Georgia
A senior DGSE official has been appointed France's ambassador to Georgia, where the political situation remains tense. He will take over from a diplomat who has been in post in Tbilisi since late 2022.
The Agencies' Gazette
DGSE economic security changes, William Burns honoured, SVR reunion, Interference at French Assembly, Confucius contributes, SGDSN exit
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
FranceDGSE's economic security appoints new head
United StatesEx-CIA chief William Burns to pick up intelligence gong
RussiaVets of former USSR services celebrate with SVR
FranceForeign interference mobilises National Assembly
ChineConfucius joins the fight against corruption
FranceNew adviser on the horizon at SGDSN
France, Russia, Ukraine
How Paris prepared its intelligence services for the Russian offensive in Ukraine
France was quick to set aside its reservations about the likelihood of an imminent Russian invasion and put its intelligence services and military units on standby a few hours before it started. The main focus was then to make up for its human resource gaps.