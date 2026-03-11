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France
Woman analyst in pole position to lead DGSE operations against Russia

By Pierre Gastineau and Antoine Izambard
Reading time 2 min
The DGSE logo.
The DGSE logo. © Serge Tenani / Hans Lucas via AFP

In accordance with its proactive gender equality policies, France's foreign intelligence agency is expected to appoint a woman specialist of the Russian-speaking world to direct its most important mission centre, which has seen its influence rapidly grow.

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The Agencies' Gazette
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Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.

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United StatesEx-CIA chief William Burns to pick up intelligence gong

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LogoSubscribers only 14.07.2025

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Headlines

Ali al-Thawadi, Qatar’s adviser on strategic affairs at the UN headquarters in New York, on 11 September 2025.
Spymaster | Qatar After Gaza, Qatari 'dealmaker' Ali al-Thawadi eyes second win with Iran file Belgium, France, Vietnam Hanoi uses diplomacy and its 'united front' to tap into Europe's AI and nuclear tech China Beijing beefs up strategic coastline surveillance
A view of Rizhao Port in the Chinese province of Shandong, overlooking the Yellow Sea, on 1 September 2025.
United States, Uzbekistan Little-known US group buys Uzbek state-owned telecom firm for $350m France DGSE's clandestine Action Service hunts for new post-presidential chief

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