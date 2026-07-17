Africa, France, United States

EU funding for monitoring the West African coastal area has sparked a fierce competition in which a French start-up is making its mark.
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France
Trump turbulence spurs French military intelligence to seek new alliances
French services and Trump's return (2/3). Faced with White House unpredictability, the French intelligence community is trying to adapt, torn between mistrust and continuing partnerships. This second episode looks at how the DRM is seeking to diversify its foreign alliances, even as it maintains its cooperation with the Pentagon.
Spotlight | France, Ukraine
Shadowy French NGO linked to Russia running law enforcement group claiming Interpol ties
Executives from the International Law Enforcement League present badges purporting to show an affiliation to Interpol. The international police organisation denies having any link to the group, which has been exposed for prior fraud schemes.
France, Japan, Philippines, United States
Race is on to provide space-based signal intelligence services in Indo-Pacific
France's Unseenlabs and US giant HawkEye 360 are prospecting Indo-Pacific states interested in keeping track of China's ghost ships under the guise of the need to combat illegal fishing.