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Africa, France, United States
French start-up 10 Nord partners with US GEOINT leaders to challenge Airbus in Gulf of Guinea

By Matt Bernardini and Louis Raymond
Reading time 2 min

EU funding for monitoring the West African coastal area has sparked a fierce competition in which a French start-up is making its mark.

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Headlines

Germany's intelligence coordinator Philipp Wolff, on 4 June 2025 in Berlin.
Spymaster | Germany Philipp Wolff, the strategist driving Germany's intelligence overhaul Deep Dive | Israel Black Cube's cast of handlers and operatives
Black Cube's work in politics (3/3).
France, Russia Next Russian ambassador to France still to be named
The Russian ambassador to France Alexei Mechkov, on 10 September 2023 in Paris.
Oman Chinese chip fab entrepreneur inflated delegation to convince Muscat investors

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