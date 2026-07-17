German intelligence coordinator Philipp Wolff's trip to Paris from 6 to 8 July was a whirlwind affair. The visit began on Monday evening with a cocktail reception at the National Assembly attended by selected geopolitical experts. Then, on Tuesday, alongside the Germany expert and French historian Hélène Miard-Delacroix, the intelligence chief took
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Philipp Wolff, the strategist driving Germany's intelligence overhaul
Philipp Wolff, a lawyer with prior experience at the BND, is spearheading the sweeping reforms currently shaking up the German security apparatus. He has close ties to France and frequently travels across Europe to brief partner agencies on the revolution underway in Berlin.
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