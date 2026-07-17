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Deep Dive | Israel
Black Cube's cast of handlers and operatives

By Matt Bernardini and Michael Sweeney
Reading time 3 min
Part 3
Black Cube's work in politics (3/3).
Black Cube's work in politics (3/3). © Stéphane Oiry

Long regarded as a "Private Mossad", Black Cube has said little about its employees other than that they come mostly from Israeli government backgrounds. But Intelligence Online has learned that the group's politically-inflected work has harnessed people from a variety of professions.

More from this Deep Dive

Black Cube's work in politics (3/3 published parts)

Israeli private intelligence group Black Cube has built a reputation for using subterfuge to elicit sensitive information for its clients, including evidence of graft. But the high-profile spy firm has kept quieter about the work it has done in the context of national party politics. Now, as new allegations come to light, its methods have put it in the crosshairs of European authorities, with Emmanuel Macron recently accusing it of meddling and disinformation.


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