Black Cube's work in politics (3/3 published parts)

Israeli private intelligence group Black Cube has built a reputation for using subterfuge to elicit sensitive information for its clients, including evidence of graft. But the high-profile spy firm has kept quieter about the work it has done in the context of national party politics. Now, as new allegations come to light, its methods have put it in the crosshairs of European authorities, with Emmanuel Macron recently accusing it of meddling and disinformation.



