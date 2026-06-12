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France, Ukraine
3rd Assault Brigade founded by Azov expected at Eurosatory

Updated on 12.06.2026 at 12:53 GMT

A Ukrainian delegation with links to the Azov 3rd Assault Brigade is to attend the Eurosatory defence show, set to run in Paris from 15 to 19 June.

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Headlines

Wei Xiaodong, former chairman of the municipal committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).
Spotlight | China Wei Xiaodong affair upends Beijing's powerful elite France, United States Palantir vs. French PM: behind the scenes of a tit for tat PR war
French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu in Paris, on 11 June 2026.
Deep Dive | China, European Union From seduction to disdain, EU diplomacy grapples with China
Brussels, a hub for Chinese spies (1/3).
France, Ukraine, United States Mistral AI pursuing Palantir-style partnership with Kyiv
An advertisement for French AI startup Mistral AI displayed inside Grand Central subway station in New York, on 21 May 2026.

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