France, Russia

Representatives of the Russian state are due to visit Nice to carry out an inventory of the contents of two Orthodox religious sites. This move is part of its efforts to regain control of sites linked to the Russian Orthodox Church abroad.
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France, Georgia
DGSE at heart of high-profile espionage case exposed by Georgian intel
The French foreign intelligence agency had this month to call back three of its officiers based in Tblisi after Georgia's State Security Service exposed the DGSE's recruitment of a key figure close to former PM Bidzina Ivanishvili, sparking a rift between the countries.
Azerbaijan, France
Baku holding cards in diplomatic game with Paris, Frenchman still in prison
President Ilham Aliyev decided not to pardon a Frenchman convicted of spying on the occasion of Azerbiajan's national day. His case has become entangled in a web of political manoeuvring and bilateral demands.
Armenia, France
Paris planning for greater security cooperation with Yerevan post election
France is eager for Armenia to definitively shift to a pro-Western stance. In a bid to keep Yerevan on side, Paris is sending a new ambassador with an intelligence background, and planning for its foreign minister to visit the country shortly after the upcoming legislative elections.
Russia
Tensions run high in Russian services ahead of parliamentary elections
Rivalries between Russian intelligence agencies are intensifying against a backdrop of slow progress on the front lines in Ukraine, economic tensions, and heightened security risks.
France
Paris moves to improve combat command structure
In order to prepare for a "confrontation" with Russia by 2028 or 2029, French chief of the defence staff Fabien Mandon is taking action to improve operational command and reduce fragmentation within the armed forces.