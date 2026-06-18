From new appointments to job extensions, France's foreign intelligence service is making its final staff adjustments ahead of next year's presidential election.
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France, Georgia
DGSE at heart of high-profile espionage case exposed by Georgian intel
The French foreign intelligence agency had this month to call back three of its officiers based in Tblisi after Georgia's State Security Service exposed the DGSE's recruitment of a key figure close to former PM Bidzina Ivanishvili, sparking a rift between the countries.
France
Top DGSE official appointed secretary general of its analysis unit
Intelligence Online can reveal that France's DGSE foreign intelligence agency has appointed a new secretary general for analysis and strategy (SGAS).
France
Woman analyst in pole position to lead DGSE operations against Russia
In accordance with its proactive gender equality policies, France's foreign intelligence agency is expected to appoint a woman specialist of the Russian-speaking world to direct its most important mission centre, which has seen its influence rapidly grow.
The Agencies' Gazette
'Advanced deterrence', Beijing in Myanmar, DGSE departure, ex-AIVD head, death of NSC figure
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
France‘Advanced deterrence' under discussion since 2023
ChinaCCP sends agents to contain Myanmar rebels
FranceSenior DGSE India expert leaves for private sector
Netherlands/ItalyFormer AIVD head joins Dataflow Security board
RussiaPutin loses intelligence coordination architect
The Agencies' Gazette
Service Action, US budget, Pro-Orban think-tank, Royal United Services Institute
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
FranceChange of guard at DGSE Cercottes camp
USSharp rise in intelligence budget requests
EuropePro-Orban influence network to condemn 'European propaganda machines' in Brussels
United KingdomBritain's great and good at RUSI international law talk
Spotlight | China, France, Japan, Singapore, United States
All eyes on DGSE's move into Indo-Pacific
The former head of French external intelligence agency, the DGSE, is opening an office in Singapore to help it expand its presence in the region. China is keeping a close watch, as are France's European and US allies.