Intelligence Online
UNITED STATES

'Queen of Wall Street' Pelosi is top-flight Congressional trader

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and husband Paul Pelosi.
Efforts to ban members of Congress and their families from speculating on the stock market have come to naught, in part due to opposition from Nancy Pelosi, whose net worth has soared thanks to the investment portfolio she and her husband have held. [...] (1488 words)
Issue dated 14/12/2022 Reading time 6 minutes

