EN FR
Scroll through edition
Intelligence Online
United States

Ethics board investigates politicians' free use of GOP donor's private plane

Greg Mosing makes his $27m jet available to elected officials such as Trumpist candidate Kristi Noem and fellow Louisianan Jeff Landry, a former congressman now running for governor. The ethics board in his home state is reviewing Landry's free use of the plane. [...]
Published on 15/09/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Ethics board investigates politicians' free use of GOP donor's private plane 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!