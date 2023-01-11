Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE QATAR RUSSIA UNITED KINGDOM UNITED STATES

Quest, McLaren and 5 Stones lead the race in 'sport business' investigations boom

After having originally targeted doping and then corruption and sexual and moral abuse, the number of private investigations being carried out in the world of sport has exploded, partly due to the political importance sport has taken on in some countries. The global corporate intelligence community is looking for a share of that market, though some firms are already well established. [...] (1336 words)
Issue dated 11/01/2023 Reading time 6 minutes

