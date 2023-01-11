Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
UKRAINE UNITED STATES

McCarthy's Speaker election spurs Kyiv lobbyists into action

Kevin McCarthy, speaker to the House of Representatives.
Kevin McCarthy, speaker to the House of Representatives. © Ken Cedeno/UPI/MaxPPP
The Republican Party's chaotic election of its speaker to the House of Representatives sent shivers all the way to Kyiv, which hoped that Kevin McCarthy would be elected without a glitch. Ukraine's consultants in Washington were also highly concerned by the events. [...] (613 words)
Issue dated 11/01/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

