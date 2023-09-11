Oleg Tatarov rules over Ukraine's internal security appointments
A series of recent appointments serves to confirm the deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office's status as the unofficial head recruiter for the internal security apparatus.
Closely monitored both internally and internationally, the Ukrainian anti-corruption agency has been using all available resources to tighten control over the most confidential cases. Competition and cooperation between similar agencies has even strengthened its investigations.
The appointment of former logistics expert Oleksandr Kamyshyn as Minister for Strategic Industries has ended uncertainty about the future of the ministry, which got caught up unwittingly in the battle for influence within the Ukrainian state.
With the defence ministry under pressure, wartime reshuffles and Russian threats abounding, Kyiv's security chiefs are on tenterhooks, as the one-year anniversary of the invasion looms. The presidential office, run by Andriy Yermak, has become the nerve centre of Kyiv's wartime security response.
Ukraine, encouraged by its partners, has put in place safeguards to reassure its US sponsor that it is properly managing the flow of military hardware into the country. One of the main ones is the temporary arms survey commission, which is overseen by Crimean de-occupation strategist Rustem Umerov.
Appointed specifically to manage the early stages of the crisis with Moscow, the defence minister is proving to be the key figure in coordinating Ukraine's response, both on the ground and in steering military relations with Western countries.
Quick to enact his series of reforms, Volodymyr Zelensky approved new cybersecurity and foreign policy strategies on 26 August, marking the strengthening of the country's cyber apparatus and the creation of a formal roadmap for its international relations.