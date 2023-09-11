EN FR
New defence minister Umerov's network of consultants to rally Muslim support for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with the new defence minister, Rustem Umerov (right).
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with the new defence minister, Rustem Umerov (right). © Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Reuters
The appointment of Rustem Umerov as Ukraine's new defence minister provides an opportunity for consultants to push strategic issues, including rallying support for Kyiv from Muslim countries to the south. [...]
Published on 11/09/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Further reading
Servicemen of Ukrainian Military Forces load a flat bed truck with boxes of US made FIM-92 Stinger missiles in Boryspil Airport in Kyiv on February 13, 2022. © Sergei Supinsky/AFP
Spotlight
UKRAINE UNITED STATES 30/08/2022

Kyiv strives to show Western donors it is monitoring weapons supplies 

Ukraine, encouraged by its partners, has put in place safeguards to reassure its US sponsor that it is properly managing the flow of military hardware into the country. One of the main ones is the temporary arms survey commission, which is overseen by Crimean de-occupation strategist Rustem Umerov.

