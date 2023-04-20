Ukraine seeks to jettison Russian OSINT technology
Having relied for many years on free open source technology, some of Russian origin, Ukraine is now looking to develop its own tools in an area that is crucial for its war effort.
The UK, a key contributor of military support to Kyiv, is taking advantage of the situation to place its defence companies in Ukraine's strategic industries. One such firm, Micro Focus Group, has been selected to build a threat intelligence platform for the Ukrainian defence ministry.
The Ukrainian armed forces still rely heavily on data provided by their US partners. As flying its intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft becomes increasingly hazardous, the ministry of defence sent out feelers to acquire ground-based sensors.