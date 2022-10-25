Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED STATES UKRAINE

Kyiv disenchanted with US satellite providers

Ukrainian task forces doubt the viability and safety of Elon Musk's Starlink terminals.
© Rokas Tenys/Alamy banque d'images
The very public recent falling out between Elon Musk and Kyiv comes after a long period of hesitation, behind the scenes, for both parties to a relationship brought about at the very start of the war. Other satellite providers with ties to the US Department of Defense are hoping to fill the gap. [...] (663 words)
Issue dated 25/10/2022 Reading time 3 minutes

