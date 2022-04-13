Your account has been succesfully created.
Kremlin's favourite OSINT expert helps Russian plans in Myanmar

Andrei Masalovich, a former communications security officer who has become a private open source intelligence expert for the Russian security apparatus, has made another trip to Southeast Asia, a highly strategic destination for Moscow. [...] (419 words)
Issue dated 13/04/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Surveillance & Interception

