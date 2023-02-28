Read this article here:
Saudi Arabia's efforts to develop its cyber capacities are starting to bear fruit, just as domestic business opportunities are starting to dry up for its neighbour and rival, the United Arab Emirates. The kingdom, which is determined to play a regional role, is using soft and hard power to boost its efforts to attract the latest technology. [...]
Ankara has taken a step towards an independent and exporting defence industry with the deployment of a new secure military satellite communications system. This comes after criticism of its drones being highly vulnerable to detection. [...]
Ciaran Martin, the former head of Britain's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) who already works for numerous British cyber security companies, is now to offer his services to a cyber security company working for the Japanese government. [...]