AUSTRALIA

Mark Arena enters counter-drone space with DroneSec after Intel 471 exit

Shortly after stepping down as head of threat intelligence specialist Intel 471, Mark Arena has moved into consulting and the world of drone cybersecurity with Australian advisory firm DroneSec. [...] (317 words)
Issue dated 28/02/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Surveillance & Interception

Further reading

